29th October 2025

Hotter days ahead: IGAD predicts rising temperatures for most parts of South Sudan

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 42 minutes ago

Google weather forecast. (-)

The IGAD Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) has forecast a rise in temperatures across South Sudan and much of the eastern Africa region in November.

In its latest seasonal update for the period between November 2025 and January 2026 released yesterday, ICPAC said there are high chances of drier than usual conditions over most parts of the equatorial and southern sectors of the region.

However, wetter than usual conditions are expected in the western parts of the region during November.

The climate centre also said temperatures are expected to be warmer than usual over most areas.

For the rainfall outlook, ICPAC forecast wetter than normal conditions in November over coastal areas of Sudan, Eritrea, and Djibouti, as well as southern South Sudan, southern Ethiopia, western Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, and north-western Tanzania.

Meanwhile, drier than usual conditions are expected over Kenya, southern Somalia, central to southern Uganda, most parts of Tanzania, eastern Rwanda, and southern Burundi.

The report further indicates cooler than normal conditions over coastal and south-western parts of Sudan, Eritrea, northern to central Ethiopia, north-western and north-eastern Somalia, parts of central Kenya, and across the border areas of Uganda, Kenya, and South Sudan–Ethiopia.

ICPAC is a Climate Centre accredited by the World Meteorological Organization.

It provides climate services to 11 East African countries with the aim of building resilience in a region heavily affected by climate change and extreme weather.

29th October 2025

