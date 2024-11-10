Opinion: Citizens’ rights continue to be violated as soldiers harass motorists at night

Citizens in Juba are raising concerns over night-time harassment by SSPDF soldiers targeting motorists under the guise of firearm searches. What is meant to be a security measure has increasingly turned into an infringement on citizens’ rights.

An incident that occurred last night along Malakia Road, just before UAP Equatoria Tower, opposite Hai Malakal underlined this disturbing trend when I, personally, experienced unwarranted harassment by an officer who seemed far more interested in playing traffic police role than fulfilling his assigned duties.

Instead of sticking to searches for illegal firearms, the soldier demanded a range of unrelated vehicle documents, including those for tinted windows, the car logbook, and driving license; roles typically managed by traffic police, not SSPDF soldiers. Despite complying fully and presenting all required vehicle documents, the soldier proceeded to confiscate them without justification.

His demeanor became increasingly arrogant, disregarding my rights as he refused to return the documents. This unjust treatment was both unprofessional and abusive. Such an outwit, ostensibly in the name of security, was nothing short of a blatant violation of my rights as a citizen. This kind of unprofessional behavior is unacceptable, and I strongly condemn it.

It’s particularly frustrating when compared with my positive encounter with South Sudanese Police Service. Time and again, I’ve witnessed their dedication and professionalism.

In fact, I’ve worked closely with the police during night hours, observing them respond to emergencies with compassion, like transporting pregnant women to hospitals for delivery. Their generosity and dedication to service stand in sheer contrast to the behavior displayed by SSPDF soldiers in uniforms, whose conduct during night duties is often exorbitant.

I call on the leadership of the SSPDF to swiftly address this concerning issue. Soldiers entrusted with the protection of South Sudan and its citizens should be held to the highest standards of professionalism.

Any soldier found harassing civilians or overstepping their authority should face consequences, including being dismissed from service with disgrace. It is important that the SSPDF take swift action to restore public confidence and ensure that those tasked with upholding safety are not themselves a source of fear.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the writer. The accuracy of any claims made is the responsibility of the author and not of this website. If you would like to submit an opinion piece or analysis, please email us at eyeradio@eyeradio.org.

The author, James Bilal (Bidal) is a researcher and human rights defender. He can be reached via email goodbidal@gmail.com

