Upper Nile governor suspends Maban Commissioner

The Upper Nile State governor suspended the commissioner of Maban County in a gubernatorial decree weeks after Maban residents protested that the Commissioner sold public vehicles.

Early this month, Residents of Maban County expressed their grievances through a peaceful demonstration against the County Commissioner due to the sale of public vehicles.

According to the Maban Youth Association, Community leaders, youth, and women’s groups sought to discuss the issue with the Commissioner and requested a meeting to clarify the vehicle sales and their impact.

But instead of addressing the concerns the Commissioner dissolved various community committees, which heightened tensions in the area.

However, Commissioner Peter Alberto denied the allegations of taking vehicles from community leaders, asserting that they remained with those leaders and were given to them last year.

He added that the reports from NGOs, UN agencies, and the community indicate that these individuals are illegally enriching themselves by misusing the community’s name to take assets from NGOs in Maban.

In a gubernatorial decree dated 23 September 2024, Governor James Odhok Oyay suspended Peter Alberto Maben as the commissioner of Maban County.

“In the exercise of Power conferred upon me under article 99(2) Transitional Constitution of Upper Nile State 2011 and in reference to the Republican Decree No 1/11/2023 dated 26 January 2023, I James Odhok Oyay, governor of Upper Nile State do hereby issue this gubernatorial order No 38/2024 for the suspension of Hon. Peter Alberto Maben Commissioner of Maban County, Upper Nile State,” stated the governor in his order.

The former commissioner of Maban County in the Upper Nile State has said the letter of suspension from the office of the State Governor came late after he had already resigned from the party and joined the incumbent government.

In a gubernatorial order seen by Eye Radio, Governor James Odhok Oyay suspended Commissioner Peter Alberto Maben with immediate effect.

