Armed raid on Kapoeta security office leaves five officers critically injured

Author: Madrama James Lino | Published: 6 minutes ago

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore of Eastern Equatoria State. |File photo.

A group of armed criminals affiliated with the SPLA-IO carried out a raid on the National Security Service office in Kapoeta town on Wednesday, the Governor of Eastern Equatoria State has said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Torit on Thursday morning, Governor Lobong said the attackers opened fire on the security office before fleeing toward the Singaita River.

He added that the assailants also fired gunshots toward a nearby military barracks between 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

“A group of armed criminals, affiliated with SPLA-IO, raided the National Security Office in Kapoeta,” Lobong told reporters.

“They opened fire directly on the building before proceeding towards the Singaita River. From a considerable distance, they also discharged weapons toward the military barracks.”

According to the governor, the security forces who attempted to pursue the suspects were ambushed near the river.

“The assailants, concealed in the bush, opened fire on the pursuing officers from the highway,” he said. “Approximately five officers were wounded, several of them critically, and are now receiving treatment at Kapoeta Hospital.”

Lobong described the attack as a deliberate attempt to destabilize the area and said it had caused panic among residents of Kapoeta town.

“The shooting incident caused panic within the town of Kapoeta, prompting various messages to be sent across different states and the nation,” he said.

Authorities have reportedly identified several suspects linked to the attack and are actively working to apprehend them.

“We have identified these people involved; we know who they are,” said Lobong.

“There are around six to nine people, and they are currently on the run. We are committed to continuing our efforts to pursue and apprehend them.”

He also reassured the public that the situation in Kapoeta has since stabilized.

“As I speak, the situation has calmed, and the local communities and citizens are actively pursuing these suspects. We will persist in our efforts until we bring them to book.”

As of Thursday afternoon, the SPLA-IO had not yet issued a response to the governor’s claims.

