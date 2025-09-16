IGAD region faces hunger crisis, threatening 42 million

More than 40 million people in IGAD member states, including South Sudan, are facing high levels of hunger, according to a new report released today.

The regional body said 42 million people are experiencing acute food insecurity this year across six IGAD countries. These are South Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, and Uganda.

The findings are part of the IGAD Regional Focus of the 2025 Global Report on Food Crises launched in Nairobi.

The Global Report is an annual publication by UN partner organisations that analyses global, regional, and country-level food and nutrition crises.

In a joint statement, IGAD, the UN World Food Programme, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation said the number of people facing hunger in the region has tripled since 2016.

The figures rose from 13.9 million in 2016, when the first edition of the Global Report was published, to 41.7 million in 2025.

According to the report, South Sudan and Sudan remain the largest and most severely food-insecure populations in the region.

Commenting on the report, IGAD Executive Secretary Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu urged member states to join efforts to address the hunger crisis.

“The food crisis in our region is more than just hunger; it’s a stark reminder of the interconnected challenges we face, conflict, the severe effects of climate change, economic shocks, and displacement. As IGAD, we strive to bring countries together, strengthen cooperation, and promote resilience, peace, and security.

“No single institution can tackle these crises on its own. Through collective action, working across governments, regional institutions, and partners, we can address the root causes of vulnerability and create lasting solutions for our people,” he said.

The report says South Sudan has the largest share of people in crisis, with about 57 per cent in Integrated Phase Classification. Two counties are at risk of famine.

It highlights conflict, economic shocks, and climate extremes as the main drivers of food insecurity in the IGAD region.

The report further warns that the situation is expected to worsen.

