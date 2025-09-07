National Olympic Committee elects new leadership until 2029

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The National Olympic Committee of South Sudan (NOC) elected new leadership on Saturday, with Chuol Laam chosen as president for a term that will run until 2029.

The new board also includes Majok Ayii as First Vice President, Anna Nyakuet Taker as Second Vice President, Chol Ani as Secretary General, and Bull Koryom as Treasurer.

Other elected members of the board are Deng Abdelrhaman, Paul Puk, and Samuel Pawan.

The election was a significant moment for Anna Taker, who recently made headlines after publicly disputing her disqualification from a South Sudan Football Federation electoral race. Despite that setback, she secured one of the highest positions in the country’s sports leadership.

Known for her resilience and passion for sports, Taker was visibly emotional after the results were announced. She vowed to represent women, athletes, and sports lovers nationwide with dignity, transparency, and harmony.

During her campaign, Taker openly criticized her earlier disqualification, calling it “unfair and a result of corruption” within the Electoral Committee. Her victory is seen as a major milestone for women’s representation in South Sudanese sports leadership.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter