‘I appealed to Kiir to release detainees, resume dialogue,’ AU Chair says in media briefing

Speaking at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa on Monday, May 12, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf revealed that he appealed during a high-level visit to South Sudan earlier this month, where he held talks with President Salva Kiir and other key stakeholders.

“On the 5th of May, I made a visit to this brotherly country and had thorough discussions with President Salva Kiir, his government, and other stakeholders,” Youssouf said. “I called on the government to release detainees and resume dialogue to step up the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.”

The AU chairperson’s remarks come amid heightened political tension in South Sudan following the house arrest of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar in March 2025.

Government spokesperson Michael Makuei stated at the time that Machar was being investigated for allegedly inciting his forces to take up arms against the government.

In response, the SPLM-IO condemned what it termed the “arbitrary and unlawful arrest” of senior party members, including Acting SPLA-IO Chief of Staff Gen. Duop Lam and Petroleum Minister Puot Kang.

During his visit to Juba, Youssouf led a joint AU-IGAD delegation that met with senior government officials and leaders of the SPLM-IO faction currently chaired by interim leader Stephen Par Kuol, with deputy Losuba Wongo.

The discussions focused on reviving stalled political dialogue, promoting democratic governance, and reinforcing regional security mechanisms.

“We also engaged with partners supporting the Republic of South Sudan,” Youssouf added.

The international community continues to express concern over the slow pace of peace implementation in South Sudan, where upcoming elections remain uncertain and unresolved political disputes risk derailing the fragile transition.