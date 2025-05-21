Humanitarian Minister proposes amendments to NGOs Act

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has announced a series of proposed amendments to the NGOs Act aimed at fostering equitable, transparent, and accountable operations of both NGOs and INGOs in South Sudan.

Speaking to the state-owned SSBC following a meeting with the Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, Minister Albino Akol Atak said the proposed amendments aim to close longstanding regulatory gaps and enhance oversight within the humanitarian sector.

The proposed amendments, formulated by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC), include:

Clarifying NGO Registration Procedures : The bill seeks to define what constitutes a non-governmental organization under South Sudanese law and establish clearer processes for registration and compliance.

Ensuring Fair Employment Practices : The Minister emphasized the need for balanced employment between national and international staff, promoting fairness and equal opportunity across the NGO sector.

Prohibiting Profit-Oriented Activities : Atak reaffirmed that NGOs are by definition non-profit entities and should not engage in income-generating ventures. “NGOs must focus on voluntary, humanitarian work,” he said.

Improving Donor Fund Utilization : The amendments aim to ensure that donor contributions are used strictly for humanitarian purposes and benefit the people of South Sudan as intended.

Mandating Local Financial Transactions: The government proposes that all financial transactions related to NGO operations be conducted within South Sudan to enhance transparency and national economic participation.

In addition, the bill aims to clearly define the relationship between the government’s regulatory body—the RRC—and the NGOs Forum. The Minister stressed the importance of streamlining coordination and delineating roles to avoid duplication and improve efficiency in service delivery.

“We want to see this bill address all the regulatory issues between the government and NGOs—whether national or international,” said Atak. “We have expressed our wish to see effective collaboration through clearly defined responsibilities for both the RRC and the NGOs Forum.”

The Ministry affirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with stakeholders to refine the NGO Bill so that it reflects national interests while continuing to support the essential work of humanitarian organizations across the country.

