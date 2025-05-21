CES govt directs demolition of illegal structures in Ladu Payam

Central Equatoria State’s security committee has directed the demolition of illegal structures erected by land grabbers in Ladu Payam, following a meeting held on Tuesday.

The meeting, which took place at the Ladu Payam Headquarters and was chaired by Deputy Governor Paulino Lukudu Obede, also addressed land grabbing in the Molobur area and the ongoing renovation of Gudele Road.

Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado, the acting Minister of Information and Communication, reported that the committee raised significant concerns regarding land grabbing, particularly in Molobur in Ladu Payam, as well as land disputes in Nyamini, a suburb of Juba City.

Minister Aligo further stated that the Security Committee emphasized the urgent need to allocate land to its rightful owners as a way to mitigate ongoing land disputes. However, the committee directed the Commissioner to issue a local order suspending all activities in the disputed areas until a fair resolution is found.

“There is intensive land grabbing in this area (Ladu Payam), and the Security Committee resolved to direct the Commissioner of Juba County, the State Security Advisor, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Public Utilities, and some community representatives to urgently establish a plan for demolishing structures erected on grabbed land,” Minister Aligo was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the committee discussed the abolition of traditional courts operating without government approval, urging the public to only engage with the officially recognized Court C and Court B systems.

Following the meeting, the Security Committee visited parts of the Molobur area to assess the situation on the ground.

The committee also conducted an inspection of ongoing road renovations in Gudele One, along the main road known locally as Lou, which are being carried out by the Juba City Council.

The inspection focused on the excavation of water channels and the repair of potholes along the road to improve traffic flow and ensure proper drainage during the rainy season.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Humanitarian Minister proposes amendments to NGOs Act Previous Post