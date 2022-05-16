High-level security team in Magwi County to diffuse tensions

A high-level security team led by the Chief of Defense Force is in Magwi County to diffuse the tensions in the area.



This is according to Major David Kasmiro, the head of police in Nimule town.

The team comprises the Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Santino Deng Wol, the Inspector General of Police, Gen. Majak Kech Malok, and the Director General of the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service, Gen. Akol Koor, among other senior officers.

They arrived in Nimule town yesterday where they were received by Eastern Equatoria governor, Louis Lobong Lojore.

The visit comes after the killing of Sergeant Major, Odongi Charles Juma and warrant officer, Joseph Taban, by suspected cattle keepers in Nimule town last week.

The incident followed the recent clashes in the Mugali area which left scores dead and several injured.

Major Kasmiro says the team met with representatives of both the cattle keepers and the host communities to listen to their grievances.

“We have been busy since yesterday [Sunday], we had a meeting with a delegation that came from Juba. This delegation came here to Nimule town to diffuse tension between herders and host communities,” Major Kasmiro told Eye Radio.

“They came with two things, one is to talk to the people here and not repeat this thing because all of us are South Sudanese, and number two they talked about the life of cattle with farmers which is not good.”

Prior to the visit, Governor Louis Lobong Lojore reiterated his calls on the herders to return to their state.

This is to allow peace to prevail in the entire Magwi County of Eastern Equatoria state.

Lobong spoke at a news conference in the State capital, Torit at the weekend.

“I would like to make it clear that the unfortunate situation in Magwi County in Eastern Equatoria state, is the result of the influx of cattle herders and cattle raiders from the Greater Jonglei region,” Governor Lobong said.

“The people of Eastern Equatoria state are suffering from a conflict that is transferred from the Greater Jonglei region to Eastern Equatoria state,

“I strongly reiterate my appeal to the people of Greater Jonglei to go back to their areas and try to find ways of addressing their issues among themselves. I call upon the leadership of both Jonglei State and Greater Pibor Administrative Area to immediately take all necessary measures to withdraw their people from Eastern Equatoria state,

“I send condolences to the families of the two policemen who were killed in the line of duty. My condolences also go to the families of the women, children and elderly who were killed during the cattle raid on Mugali and Melijo.”

It’s not clear when the high-level security team will conclude the visit.