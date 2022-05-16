16th May 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | Peace   |   ‘Honor our heroes through hard work’, says Gen. Kuol on SPLA Day

‘Honor our heroes through hard work’, says Gen. Kuol on SPLA Day

Authors: Emmanuel Akile | Moyo Jacob | Published: 1 hour ago

General Kuol Manyang Juk, Senior Presidential Advisor - courtesy

The Senior Presidential Advisor has said the only way to honor the heroes who died during the liberation struggle is through hard work and building a viable economy for the country.

Gen. Kuol Manyang Juk, who is a war veteran, made the statements ahead of the commemoration of the SPLA Day on the 16th.

Manyang challenges the people of South Sudan to be creative and productive if they are not to lose their country’s wealth to foreigners.

Speaking to Eye Radio over the weekend, Manyang appealed to citizens to embrace hard work and become self-reliant.

“The able people should also produce rather than sitting under the trees the whole day looking for the government to employ them,” Kuol told Eye Radio.

“There is no country where a government employs everybody in the world. Education doesn’t mean when someone is educated, is a University graduate then he has to be, must be employed by the government,

“They can create their own business because education builds the mental capacity of a person to think and resolve whatever situation that is there and find themselves how to make a living,

“I challenge our people, let us not allow others to come and take up businesses in our country. They came because there are gaps that were not filled,

“Let us encourage our people to be self-reliant. That is how we enjoy our country and this is how we honor our people who died during the struggle.”

On Monday, South Sudan will mark the 39th anniversary of the founding of the SPLA/SPLM.

Both wings of the movement emerged in May 1983, following a wave of mutinies in the barracks of the Sudanese army in the southern regions, most notably in Bor, Ayod, Pochalla, Wangkai, and Pibor.

The mutinies were commanded by Major Kerubino Kuanyin Bol and Major William Nyuon Bany.

On May 16th, 1983, the Sudan People’s Liberation Army was founded, with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement as its political wing.

The SPLM/SPLA aimed to establish an autonomous Southern Sudan, initially within a united Sudan.

John Garang de Mabior was made its first chairman and Commander-in-Chief.

Kerbino Kuanyin was appointed the second-ranking Commander, and William Nyuon its third in command.

In 1984, the first full-fledged SPLA battalion graduated in the village of Bilpam. The name ‘Bilpam’ carried great symbolic importance for SPLA as the epicenter of the uprising.

After Bilpam, other SPLA training camps were established at Dimma, Bonga, and Panyido.

Its military actions against the Sudanese government culminated in the Second Sudanese Civil War that lasted until 2005.

After South Sudan gained its independence in 2011, the SPLA became the army of the new country.

The SPLA was renamed the South Sudan People’s Defense Force, SSPDF, in 2018, partly after the SPLA splintered into so many groups fighting each other from 2013 and 2016.

As of 2019, the SSPDF comprises the Ground Force, Air Force, Air Defense Forces, and Presidential Guard.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S. 1

Missing son of ex-SPLM top official found dead in the U.S.

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid 2

20 people killed, 10,000 animals stolen in Mugali cattle raid

Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Nimule border closes temporarily as gunmen kill 2 police officers – Police 3

Nimule border closes temporarily as gunmen kill 2 police officers – Police

Published Thursday, May 12, 2022

Update: 2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff 4

Update: 2 Kenyans charged with stealing cash, gold rings from former J1 staff

Published Tuesday, May 10, 2022

City Council avails tax liability for Juba landlords 5

City Council avails tax liability for Juba landlords

Published Thursday, May 12, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘Honor our heroes through hard work’, says Gen. Kuol on SPLA Day

Published 1 hour ago

High-level security team in Magwi County to diffuse tensions

Published 3 hours ago

NBS authorizes four companies to conduct pre-export verification of goods entering S. Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Be guided by objectives of liberation struggle – Kiir told army on May 16 day

Published 4 hours ago

Mabior urges youth to embrace available wealth creation opportunities

Published 4 hours ago

NTC contracted businessman dies as he couldn’t pay medical bills

Published 21 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th May 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.