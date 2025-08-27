28th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | National News | News   |   Exams council begins printing of 2024 S.4 certificates

Exams council begins printing of 2024 S.4 certificates

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 9 hours ago

Simon Nyok Deng, the Secretary General of the South Sudan National Examination Council during press briefing on Tuesday - Octo. 18, 2022 - Charles Wote/Eye Radio

 The South Sudan National Examinations Council (SSNEC) has this week commenced the printing of Certificates for Secondary Education (CSE) for the year 2024.

In a public notice dated August 26, 2025, the Council said the Printing and Production Department has begun processing the certificates, and students who sat for the 2024 national secondary examinations can begin applying to collect theirs.

According to the statement, certificate printing and issuance began on Monday, 27th August 2025, at the SSNEC headquarters in Juba.

“All students who appeared in the 2024 Certificate of Secondary Education (CSE) Examinations are therefore informed to apply for their certificates at the South Sudan National Examinations Council Headquarters,” the notice read.

Signed and stamped by the Director of Printing and Production, the council urged students to comply with the certification process and contact the Certification Production and Control Unit for inquiries.

 

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son 1

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son

Published August 21, 2025

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng 2

Opinion: The appointment of Hon. Adut Salva Kiir Mayardit — the arrival of Wun Weng

Published August 21, 2025

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens 3

Envoy Adut outlines plan to bridge gap between govt and citizens

Published August 23, 2025

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source 4

Central bank orders travellers to declare $10,000 or more, provide source

Published August 21, 2025

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools 5

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools

Published August 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Herders-farmers peace dialogue begin in Dolo, Kuda, and Juba

Published 5 hours ago

Exams council begins printing of 2024 S.4 certificates

Published 9 hours ago

Parliament adopts motion pressing for war veterans, victims welfare

Published 9 hours ago

Ex-E’Guinea anti-corruption chief with over 400 sextapes faces 18-year jail term

Published 10 hours ago

South Sudan and Ethiopia revive key economic agreements

Published 10 hours ago

VP Bol Mel, Presidential Envoy Adut Salva discuss Special Programs

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.