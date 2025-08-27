Exams council begins printing of 2024 S.4 certificates

The South Sudan National Examinations Council (SSNEC) has this week commenced the printing of Certificates for Secondary Education (CSE) for the year 2024.

In a public notice dated August 26, 2025, the Council said the Printing and Production Department has begun processing the certificates, and students who sat for the 2024 national secondary examinations can begin applying to collect theirs.

According to the statement, certificate printing and issuance began on Monday, 27th August 2025, at the SSNEC headquarters in Juba.

“All students who appeared in the 2024 Certificate of Secondary Education (CSE) Examinations are therefore informed to apply for their certificates at the South Sudan National Examinations Council Headquarters,” the notice read.

Signed and stamped by the Director of Printing and Production, the council urged students to comply with the certification process and contact the Certification Production and Control Unit for inquiries.

