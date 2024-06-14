Health Pooled Fund to phase out program by June 30

Health Pooled Fund announced it is phasing out its predominant financial and logistical support to primary healthcare centers in South Sudan after 12 years, adding that it will be incorporated into a multi-donor agency.

Until July 2024, HPF has been the single largest provider of life-saving healthcare in 80 per cent of South Sudan, supporting at least 800 health facilities.

The organization said the phase out will take effect on June 30, and transition into Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP) funded by the government and a group of donors.

“After 12 years of implementation, the Health Pooled Fund will phase out support to the provision of essential health service delivery on 30th June 2024, and transition into the Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP) from the 1st of July 2024,” it said in a statement.

The Health Pooled Fund, which started in October 2012, was implemented through three

phases in up to 8 States across South Sudan.

It has supported millions of people in South Sudan by providing access to good quality basic health services and supporting the Government of the Republic of South Sudan (GRSS) to build the foundations for the provision of quality healthcare for its own people.

Led by the UK Government, jointly funded by the Governments of the United States,

Canada, Sweden; the EU delegation, and GAVI the Vaccine Alliance, and delivered by a

Fund Manager consortium led by Crown Agents and supported by Montrose, International

Procurement Agency, as well as a number of NGO implementing partners.

“South Sudan is grateful for the contributions of the HPF over the last decade in

supporting the government deliver lifesaving health services for our population across

some of the most vulnerable and hard to reach parts of the country,” said Health Minister Yolanda Awel Deng.

“The programme has been instrumental in delivering essential medicine and health supplies, training health workers and strengthening our fragile health system.”

The new Health Sector Transformation Project (HSTP) establishes a nationwide health

service delivery platform, led by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the World Bank

and other donor partners.

UNICEF and WHO will support the implementation of health service delivery and strengthening the health system respectively as managing organizations, the statement said.

“We are excited to progress into this new phase of health service delivery across the

whole nation through the HSTP – led and owned by the Government.” Yolanda continued.

“We are aiming to have a more integrated, and strengthened national health system to improve the health and wellbeing of all men women and children, and tackle the health challenges we face today and, in the future.”

The HSTP begins in July and is aiming to scale up to support 1158 health facilities across

the 10 states and 3 administrative areas over the 3-year project lifetime.

The major donors include the US Agency for Internal Development (USAID), World Health Organization, World Bank, UNICEF, Canada, and GAVI.

Other partners including the Global Fund, European Union, Health Pooled Fund, and UKAID, shall channel the fund through the multi-donors trust fund which will finance the 3-year project.

