Health Ministry launches vaccination for yellow fever, cholera at Juba Internation Airport

The national Ministry of Health has started providing yellow fever and cholera vaccines at Juba International Airport.

The new initiative mainly targets travelers and visitors entering or leaving the country.

The ministry said it is part of efforts to protect people’s health and prevent the spread of dangerous diseases.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Ministry said the vaccination drive is an important step towards improving public health and safety across South Sudan.

Speaking during the official launch on Thursday, the Minister of Health, Sarah Cleto Rial, urged the public to take advantage of the free vaccination services.

She also warned against the use of fake yellow fever vaccination cards, which are sometimes sold illegally at airports.

“I urge all our citizens, the travellers and visitors, to take their health and safety seriously, especially in these challenging times, and please use the vaccination services provided here and at other designated points of entry,” she said.

Minister Rial further said the campaign would help strengthen efforts to stop the spread of preventable diseases like yellow fever and cholera, especially at points of entry.

The two-day campaign, which kicked off on Thursday, is supported by health partners including the World Health Organization and several donors.

According to the Ministry of Health, the initiative is part of wider efforts to control the cholera outbreak that has been reported in nearly all parts of the country.

The airport-based vaccination service will also be supported by a digital system to record vaccine data.

This will make it easier to track vaccine coverage and improve follow-up for travelers.

As part of the campaign, health workers will also be offering information to travelers and visitors about the importance of vaccination and disease prevention.

The Ministry says such initiatives are necessary to protect the population and visitors, especially during outbreaks and times of increased health risk.

South Sudan has been battling a cholera outbreak that has affected multiple regions in recent months.

