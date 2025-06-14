Relative calm returns to Warrap as youth begin handing over guns

Authorities in Warrap State say the arrival of disarmament forces has brought relative calm to the area, with some communities beginning to surrender their guns voluntarily.

This comes five days after the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) gave a seven-day ultimatum to armed youth in Warrap State and Mayom County of Unity State to hand over their weapons or face forceful disarmament.

The disarmament is part of efforts to implement a six-month state of emergency declared recently in the two areas following rising insecurity and inter-communal violence.

Last week, SSPDF spokesperson Major General Lul Ruai Koang said the army would carry out coordinated and simultaneous disarmament operations if the armed youth failed to comply with the one-week deadline.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Saturday, 14 June 2025, Warrap State Minister of Information said counties affected by the violence have now gone for days without reports of fresh fighting.

Minister William Wol Mayom Mabok said some youth have started handing over their weapons voluntarily.

“The security situation in Warrap is fine, it’s calm. Because all our civilians heard that news that disarmament forces already assembled now in Tonj South, in myen-kwel particularly is the huge forces, and there is ultimatum that was given by the SSPDF headquarters, it also put them in a big fear,” he said.

He said communities in Tonj East are already responding to the disarmament after government forces arrived in the area.

“There are some reports from some communities, even in Tonj East, some even in Tonj. I don’t know the number, but I got a report from there that there are people who voluntarily surrendered their weapons,” he stated.

Last week, President Salva Kiir declared a state of emergency in Warrap State and Mayom County of Unity State after weeks of inter-communal clashes.

In Tonj East, fighting between the Luacjang and Jal-wau communities led to the death of more than 60 people and left several others injured.

Thousands of civilians were displaced and homes were destroyed.

