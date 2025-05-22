22nd May 2025
Investigation into Unity plane crash still ongoing -Napoleon

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 40 mins ago

Wreckage of plane crash in Unity State. (Photo: Courtesy).

The committee formed by the Ministry of Transport to investigate the airplane crash in northern Unity State in January, killing at least 20 oil field workers, says, data from the black boxes has been analyzed.

Those killed in the crash include 15 South Sudan nationals, two Chinese, two Ugandan crew, and one Indian.

Only one person survived the crash.

Following the incident, the former National Minister of Transport, Madut Biar said the institution retrieved the black box from the plane wreckage for further analysis in the United States.

Updating the new Transport Minister, Dr Lam Akol, on Wednesday, Engineer Napoleon Adok Gai, a member of the committee, said the black box was read out and key engine components from the crash site were repatriated.

” Our updates come after readout of the black boxes and repatriations of the parts of the engines of the plane, which need to be further transported to the manufacturer to investigate what was wrong with them,” he said.

Adok did not explain what information was obtained from the black box

However, he said these parts extracted from the wreckage are set to be transported to the aircraft manufacturer for further technical examination to determine the exact cause of the crash.

He added that the investigation team is coordinating closely with multiple international stakeholders, including the aircraft’s operating company, the country of manufacture, and the aircraft’s registered operator.

“We are working closely with the company of operations of the aircraft, the country of manufacture of the aircraft, and the operator of the aircraft,” he said.

This aims to fully understand the cause of the crash and recommend appropriate measures to prevent future incidents.

Adok said the update is to keep the families of the victim informed and also to assure them that the government is working to understand the cause of the accident.

“These updates are very important to keep the family of the victim informed and also to assure them that the government is working to make sure that we find and understand the causes of the accident.”

 

