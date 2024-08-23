23rd August 2024
Gunmen kill 2 people demolishing illegal structures in Ladu payam

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 6 hours ago

A lawmaker from Central Equatoria State reported that gunmen killed two individuals on Thursday while they were demolishing illegal structures on their land in Ladu Payam.

Edward Dian, the representative for the area, informed Eye Radio that one person was injured during the incident.

He identified the deceased as Kulang and Ladu, both believed to be in their 30s.

The incident on Thursday followed the recent killing of a 20-year-old man just two days earlier.

Hon. Edward reported that the local youths, enraged by the death of their brother, retaliated by destroying the homes of suspected land grabbers.

During the demolition, armed men opened fire, killing two individuals on the spot and injuring another.

“It happened yesterday [Thursday, August 22,] around 2-3 pm, we went to bury the body of the person killed on Tuesday, the youths in the area are bitter because of the death of their brother, so they went and destroyed the houses built by the land grabbers,” Hon Edward said.

“The land grabbers were nearby so they shot two dead, one was called Kulang the other one was Ladu and another one was injured,” he said.

“The situation was really hard on Tuesday, we lost one person and yesterday [Thursday, August 22] we lost two. The situation is really hard.”

Police Spokesperson Col. John Kassara told Eye Radio that he has not yet received the security report.

