Appointees Lokudu, Ambassdor Chol sworn-in

The newly appointed deputy governor of Central Equatoria state and Minister for Presidential Affairs have been sworn-in.

President Kiir appointed Deputy governor Paulino Lokudu on July 19 while Presidential Affairs Minister Chol Mawut Ajongo exactly a month later.

Ambassador Chol Mawut previously served as South Sudan’s Ambassador to Kenya before his appointment on Monday.

During the swearing-in ceremony, President Kiir expressed his confidence in Chol’s abilities, citing his experience as a diplomat.

Kiir emphasized the important role of the Minister of Presidential Affairs in coordinating key policy initiatives and ensuring effective communication between the presidency and other government branches, especially as the country prepares for the upcoming general elections.

Ex-diplomat to Kenay Chol Mawut Ajongo, thanked the President for the opportunity to serve in this new role.

He was sworn-in along the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, Paulino Lukudu Obede.

