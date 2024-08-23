23rd August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | States   |   Appointees Lokudu, Ambassdor Chol sworn-in

Appointees Lokudu, Ambassdor Chol sworn-in

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 6 hours ago

The newly appointed deputy governor of Central Equatoria state and Minister for Presidential Affairs have been sworn-in.

President Kiir appointed Deputy governor Paulino Lokudu on July 19 while Presidential Affairs Minister Chol Mawut Ajongo exactly a month later.

Ambassador Chol Mawut previously served as South Sudan’s Ambassador to Kenya before his appointment on Monday.

During the swearing-in ceremony, President Kiir expressed his confidence in Chol’s abilities, citing his experience as a diplomat.

Kiir emphasized the important role of the Minister of Presidential Affairs in coordinating key policy initiatives and ensuring effective communication between the presidency and other government branches, especially as the country prepares for the upcoming general elections.

Ex-diplomat to Kenay Chol Mawut Ajongo, thanked the President for the opportunity to serve in this new role.

He was sworn-in along the Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State, Paulino Lukudu Obede.

Popular Stories
UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official 1

UPDF rounds up Magwi villagers, threatens them to evacuate -official

Published August 20, 2024

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official 2

Juba Court fines three traders for smuggling goods – Official

Published August 20, 2024

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim 3

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim

Published August 20, 2024

Jadalla alleges fund mismanagement, Adil calls it a witch hunt 4

Jadalla alleges fund mismanagement, Adil calls it a witch hunt

Published August 18, 2024

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry 5

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry

Published August 21, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Govt hasn’t yet released $76million flood budget -Minister Albino

Published 5 hours ago

Govt-hired companies should account for undelivered projects -official

Published 5 hours ago

Appointees Lokudu, Ambassdor Chol sworn-in

Published 6 hours ago

Gunmen kill 2 people demolishing illegal structures in Ladu payam

Published 6 hours ago

Election Commission sets conditions for December vote

Published 7 hours ago

Gunmen kill 20-year-old man in Ladu Payam, Juba

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.