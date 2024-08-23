Election Commission sets conditions for December vote

The Chairman of the National Elections Commission has outlined two key conditions for the December elections: amending the Election Act and securing necessary resources, including a 253 million USD budget.



In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Professor Abednego Akok, Chairman of the National Elections Commission, emphasized the need for urgent amendments to the Election Act to address voter registration, campaign rules, and polling days.

These changes are essential given the tight timeframe before the end-of-year elections.

Professor Akok stated that the government must present these amendments to Parliament for approval to ensure elections are held on schedule.

He also highlighted that the election budget of 253 million USD has yet to be approved by the National Parliament.

He urged the government to fast-track the budget approval process to begin preparations. Without the necessary funding, Akok warned that organizing the elections would be challenging.

He also stressed the importance of clear political support from the country’s leadership to facilitate the Commission’s efforts.

The Professor’s comments underline the urgent need for both legislative amendments and financial resources to ensure the successful execution of the upcoming elections.

“It is possible to conduct elections on two conditions; Amend the Act, there are some clauses in the Act which should be amended, a clause dealing with voter registrations. Another with the campaign, and another one with polling days,” Abednego said.

“Another with the campaign, and another one with polling days. These articles should be amended to suit the remaining period, and it is the government that can submit it to the parliament, to debate on it, and proceed with it as a law,” he said.

“Within this short period, we can conduct elections. The other condition is the availability of resources. If resources are made available, we can run elections within this short period.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter