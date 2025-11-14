14th November 2025

Greater Pibor Forum calls for security, roads, schools and peace dialogue

Author: Madrama James | Published: 6 hours ago

Officials pose for photo on the closing of the Greater Pibor Administrative Commissioners' forum - Photo credit: GPAA Chief Administrator's Press Unit

The Greater Pibor Commissioners’ Forum has called for the deployment of security in hotspot areas to stop criminal activities like cattle raiding and abductions of children and women.

The forum also resolved to rehabilitate and build road networks connecting the counties, as well as schools and healthcare facilities to improve access to essential services in all seven counties.

It further called for peace dialogue programs to promote peaceful coexistence among neighbouring communities.

Speaking on the closing day, Gola Boyoi Gola, the Chief Administrator of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, said a task force will be established to help recover abducted children within Pibor and from other communities.

“The establishment of task force for the issues of child abduction. That we need to have taskforce committee in Greater Pibor Administrative Area. They work will focus on the recovering of the abducted children from us and other communities. The discussion and resolutions are based on these,” he said.

The three-day forum began on 11th November and was attended by county commissioners, traditional chiefs, local government officials, development partners, and civil society representatives.

It was held under the theme: “Strengthening Local Administration and Resolving Challenges Through Dialogue.”

The event was organized with support from UNMISS Civil Affairs Division in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Administrator.

