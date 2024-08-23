Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace

Communities in Greater Bahr el Ghazal are close to a promising stage in ending the deadly cycle of intercommunal violence after opening a new path for dialogue, bringing hope for lasting peace in the region.

The region was plagued by deadly violence involving the communities of Twic in Warrap State and the Abyei Administrative Area, Jur River in Western Bahr el Ghazal, and Gogrial East County in Warrap State.

Other neighbouring states have also experienced internal and cross-border violence for decades, despite several attempts to address the issue perpetuated by cattle raiding and revenge killing.

“We agreed, and they allowed us to go to Western Bahr el Ghazal,” Makiir Gai Thiep, Deputy Chairperson of the Peace and Reconciliation Committee, said adding that “the others there were informed to receive us, and to inform us of all their problems.”

In March 2024, President Salva Kiir constituted a Peace and Reconciliation Committee, headed by former South Sudan Health Minister Dr. Riek Gai Kok, to reconcile the communities of the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region.

The nine-member committee consulted communities affected by intercommunal violence, identified the root causes of their grievances, and forged a way for peace and stability.

President Kiir also directed the peace committee to initiate dialogue among the affected communities and ensure their grievances are settled through grassroots approaches.

“We do not want to leave anyone behind,” Makiir said during a consultation in Juba on July 8th 2024.

The Juba dialogue, which targeted the Fertit, Lou, Dinka Marial Baai, and other Greater Bahr el Ghazal communities, addressed land-related disputes and the absence of rule of law and order.

They also discussed power-sharing at local government levels, high ride prices, alleviating poverty, and ending cattle raiding, among other key conflict-driven issues.

“We want to thank the Peace and Reconciliation Committee that has been assigned the mission to reconcile the Apouk community and the Marial Wau community over a conflict that has been ongoing for the last 11 months concerning a border town,” said former University of Juba Vice Chancellor, Prof. John Akec, who is also the Chairperson of the Apouk community in Juba.

“The community has been very patient listening to us and we have discussed the grievances that we had and the impact of the conflicts and also the possible solutions and the way forward.” He said.

Cycles of violence and revenge have become the norm in most parts of South Sudan fueled by the presence of firearms in the hands of unauthorized persons.

As the Greater Bahr el Ghazal region seeks to break free from decades of inter-communal conflict, local leaders and communities are stepping up with a new approach toward a lasting solution to the vice.

“Some of the things recommended by the members is immediate peaceful movement of goods and services between the community in Wau and access to commercial goods, education and freedom of movement for all the people and also restoration of administration.” Pro. John Akec said.

In July, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan reported widespread armed attacks that claimed 468 lives between January and March 2024, which it believes are driven by sub-national violence involving community-based militias.

It said civilians in Warrap suffered the most from the violence, accounting for 37%, followed by Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria states.

During July’s Juba peace and reconciliation dialogue, the Chairman of the Pakam Community emphasized the need to prioritize peaceful coexistence to foster development and improve service provision to the communities.

Daniel Deng Monydit also stressed the need for cooperation, understanding, and respect adding that “there are certain things that have happened and we should have been accounted for, these are very small things, and one is national resources being shared, like water, grazing area.”

“We are appealing to our people to be in harmony so that we can give our nation, to give our Country a chance to be able to develop, to provide service to its people, this cannot happen if people are killing themselves.” He said.

Meanwhile, Hon. Juol Nhomngok, representing Cuibet County, Lakes State, at the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, said inter-communal conflicts have created widespread insecurity in the region.

He said insecurity has also displaced people from their farms and left families begging in government offices and relying on relief food.

“People are forced to beg and because of that they have increased dependence on those in the government and those in the governments are forced to steal from the government to sustain the larger families at home.” The lawmaker said.

For his part, a representative of the Twic Mayardit community highlighted the urgent need for peace between the Ngok and Twic communities.

Hon. Majong Riek proposed the need to end hostilities, facilitate free movement, establish a buffer zone, and monitor the ceasefire closely among the conflicting communities.

“I think we are going to revisit the four points stipulated by the President, starting with the cessation of hostilities, free movement of people, and the buffer zone, and also the ceasefire must be closely watched,” Majong said.

Hon. Majong Riek also commended efforts in containing the violence between Warrap and Abyei adding that “we must all be happy with the way the ceasefire is being managed because that one will bring peace, if ceasefire is not managed well, the people will go back to conflict.”

The ongoing initiative targeting communities in Greater Bahr el Ghazal seeks to uncover the root causes of inter-communal conflicts and develop collaborative solutions to foster peaceful coexistence.

Daniel Deng Bul, a retired Anglican Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, appreciated the communities for accepting dialogue over violence.

He believes dialogue will lead to addressing the root causes of conflicts at the grassroots level, especially between the Twic Mayardit and Ngok Dinka communities.

“The meeting was very good and we were able to discuss possible ways through which we can be able to live together, especially between the Twic Mayardit and Ngok Dinka.” The religious leader said.

“It came out very clear that we are one and the most important part is that we as South Sudanese.”

The religious leader said it is time for South Sudan to focus on nation-building, where communities live together and contribute to the development of their country.

Archbishop Deng is looking forward to seeing South Sudanese and the communities in Greater Bahr el Ghazal living together and being able to resolve their grievances in a nonviolent way.

“What we are looking for is for our communities in Greater Bahr el Ghazal to return to our normal way of living.”

“Previously, we used to live together even if we had grievances among ourselves long ago, these issues were solved by our chiefs, but this time we want to see all our communities living together.”

