Norwegian diplomat bids farewell as she exits S. Sudan

The outgoing Norwegian Ambassador to South Sudan has bidden a farewell with a call for peaceful and credible conduct of election as well as public financial reforms in the country.

Ambassador Linken Nymann Berryman was deployed to South Sudan in October 2022.

In her address to government officials and counterparts, Nymann said they want to see a commitment from South Sudanese leaders to prepare the country for peaceful and credible elections.

He reminded the unity government to urgently address the ten questions presented by the African Union, IGAD and the UN in July 2023 which includes opening of political and civil space, integration of armed forces and the funding and operationalization of the necessary election institutions.

Meanwhile, she urged the parties to the Tumaini Initiative to negotiate in good faith and ensure parties outside the process are included.

Concerning public funds, the Norwegian diplomat stressed the need for the transitional government to prioritize public financial management reforms, saying peace and economic stability are intimately entwined.

She recalled Pope Francis’s warning during her visit to South Sudan last year against using the abundant resources of the land for few.

Ambassador Nymann said his government will continue to call for commitment to ensure effectively used of public revenue in a transparent and accountable manner to meet the needs of the people.

These include by funding education and health services – and using increased public resources for humanitarian aid.

She said civil servants, including teachers, health workers, soldiers and police must be paid as a matter of utmost urgency, citing its close linked to security.

Thirdly, the outgoing diplomat emphasized on free participation of millions of South Sudanese girl and women on equal terms to men to thrive in the society.

Miss Nymann observed the need for the government to enact laws that protect women and girls against Gender-based violence and forced marriage.

“We want to see the political will to expedite legislations to protect women and girls from gender-based violence and forced child marriages. It is imperative to urgently enact the Family Bill, Women’s Empowerment Bill and the Anti-GBV Bill. I encourage all of you here to be ambassadors for the women and girls of South Sudan. A prosperous and peaceful South Sudan depends on it.”

In her concluding remarks, the diplomat said “As I prepare to return to my home country, I carry with me fond memories but also a deep respect and admiration for all the people I have met dedicated to working for a better tomorrow for the people of South Sudan.”

