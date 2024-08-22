UK Minister wraps up South Sudan visit with heartbreaking accounts

UK Minister for Development Anneliese Dodds concluded her visit to South Sudan with heartrending accounts from individuals fleeing the civil war in Sudan.

In a statement to Eye Radio, it noted that the UK Minister is one of the highest-ranking officials to visit South Sudan in years.

Her three-day visit from August 18-21 focused on advocating for significant progress towards a stable, safe, and democratic South Sudan.

Minister Dodds underlined the UK’s longstanding support to the people of South Sudan and announced a package of £74 million to support the most vulnerable across South Sudan who are facing the devastating effects of a protracted humanitarian crisis, flooding and regional conflict.

The Minister for Development announced the UK aid package during her visit to Bentiu IDP camp, South Sudan’s largest internally displaced persons’ camp, which is home to 100,000 people fleeing conflict and flooding.

She met with people facing extreme poverty and instability, seeing how UK aid is supporting them. Meaningful political progress is essential to ensure peace and stability and to address the growing humanitarian need across the country.

During meetings with First Vice President Riek Machar and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramadan Gok, Minister Dodds underlined the urgency of implementing key steps towards a safe, stable and democratic South Sudan.

This includes greater government investment in essential health and education services, and creating the conditions necessary to conduct free, fair and inclusive elections including the unification of armed forces, creation and resourcing of credible institutions and a strong civic and political space.

Minister Dodds emphasised her concern over the potential of the recent NSS Act to limit political and civil space in South Sudan.

The Minister, who is also the Minister for Women and Equalities in the UK also met Minister of Gender Ayaa Benjamin Warille and Civil Society representatives and highlighted further UK aid which will support women-led organisations to work with communities to prevent gender-based violence.

Counselling and support services will also be made available to women and girls who have experienced gender-based violence.

“The humanitarian crisis in South Sudan has left over 75% of the population in desperate need, with many struggling to feed themselves and their families. The camp I visited is also on the frontline of the climate crisis, following unprecedented flooding that threatens to overwhelm over 100,000 displaced people who are already facing acute hunger and need,” Minister Dodds said.

“The heartbreaking accounts I heard from those who were forced to flee the civil war in neighbouring Sudan hit home the urgent need to support those fleeing conflict. The levels of gender-based violence women and girls face in South Sudan is appalling, and I want to thank the survivors who shared their harrowing stories with me,” she said.

“I also heard how UK aid is helping provide a lifeline to those in dire need and provide the building blocks for a better future.

“As Minister for Development and Women and Equalities, I am determined to do more to alleviate the suffering of these people. New funding I have announced will save lives and tackle food shortages and malnutrition. It will also provide essential support to stop gender-based violence and ensure displaced communities can adapt to deal with the impacts of flooding and the climate crisis.”

Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration, affirmed IOM’s commitment to addressing the growing humanitarian needs of displaced populations in the region.

“We welcome the much-needed attention the United Kingdom is bringing to the displaced people in South Sudan, where already fragile communities are facing the extreme impact of climate change, alongside a large influx of refugees and returnees escaping the war across the border in Sudan.,” said Amy.

“Since these multiple crises began, IOM has been responding to the mounting humanitarian needs of displaced populations in the region. While the needs are vast, these additional resources will help us save lives and provide practical solutions by scaling up life-saving transportation assistance, health care, provision of water, sanitation, hygiene, shelter, and specific support for victims and survivors of gender-based violence.”

The £86 million aid package for South Sudan announced by the Minister for Development includes £69 million designated for humanitarian assistance and resilience funding.

Additionally, £1.8 million will be allocated to prevent gender-based violence and support survivors in South Sudan, while £15 million will assist those in Sudan and individuals fleeing the conflict in Sudan to Chad and South Sudan.

According to a statement from the British Embassy Juba, £74 million of this funding will be directly invested in South Sudan. The package aims to address the drivers of famine, protect women and girls, and rebuild livelihoods for displaced communities, including those escaping violence in Sudan.

The UK government noted that more than nine million people require humanitarian assistance in South Sudan.

The Sudan conflict has left over half of the Sudanese population in desperate need of food assistance. The conflict has created additional strain on South Sudan, with more than 780,000 people arriving since April 2023.