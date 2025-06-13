13th June 2025
Gov’t unveils state-of-the-art customs and parking facility in Nesitu

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 2 hours ago

Officials inspecting the newly built customs and parking facility in Nesitu on Thursday - courtesy

The Northern Corridor Transit and Transport Coordination Authority has officially handed over the newly built Nesitu Roadside Parking and Customs Point to the Ministry of Transport.

The facility aims to boost trade and road safety in the country.

The new facility is expected to improve customs operations and ease the flow of goods and services along South Sudan’s main trade route.

It will also enhance road safety and customs efficiency along the Juba-Nimule highway.

Speaking at the handover in Nesitu on June 12, 2025, South Sudan Revenue Authority Commissioner General, Simon Akuei Deng, described the facility as a critical checkpoint.

“This facility will serve as critical checkpoint for all inbound cargo destined for Juba and other parts of the country. Introducing addition layer of inspection and control which will significantly enhance compliance, security and revenues assurance,” he said.

The revenue boss said the facility will help in combating smuggling of substandard unwanted goods.

“In particular this year Hon. Minister, will help clam smuggling of sensitives goods, such as Cigarette, alcohol and tobacco of which we have been struggling to control,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Transport, Dr. Lam Akol, called the Nesitu roadside parking a transformative milestone for South Sudan.

“The Nesitu road station represents a transformation milestone for South Sudan, brining a number of expected benefits including one enhance road safety through providing a secured and organized environment for truck drivers to rest, reducing fatigue related accidents and improving overall road safety,” he said.

According to officials, the new facility features a parking yard with a capacity for 250 trucks and a full perimeter fence for security.

The Nesitu Customs point includes offices, a water system, and solar panels for electricity supply.

When fully operational, the facility is expected to reduce road congestion, curb smuggling, and improve the experience for both truckers and customs officers.

The Ministry of Transport has confirmed that the facility will be officially handed over to the South Sudan Revenue Authority in the coming days.

