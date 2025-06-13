Atong suspends Trade Undersecretary, Standards Bureau head

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Trade and Industry, Atong Kuol Manyang, has suspended with immediate effect the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and the Executive Director of the South Sudan National Bureau of Standards (SSNBS).

In a letter issued on Friday, June 13, Minister Atong suspended Hon Achier Manyuat John, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, for insubordination, indiscipline and intimidation with immediate effect.

She appointed Mr. Leo Okwachi Lule to act on his behalf while the Undersecretary, relevant Director Generals and the security organs to ensure this order is implemented.

According to the letter, the Undersecretary is suspended without pay until further notice.

Atong also suspended Gloria Nyoka Joseph, the head of the quality assurance agency, citing allegations of mismanagement of resources, procedural violations, and undermining the Minister’s authority as reasons for the suspension.

Ministerial Order No. 12/2025, seen by Eye Radio, formally outlines the suspension. In the interim, Aldo Upiou Juady, a Senior Director General at SSNBS, has been appointed to act as the Executive Director.

The order further states that investigations into the alleged misconduct are currently underway. Security agencies have been directed to ensure the immediate implementation of the directive.

Eye Radio’s attempts to reach Nyoka for comment were unsuccessful as her phone went unanswered.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter