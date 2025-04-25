Gov’t procures 104 tractors to boost farming

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has received 104 tractors reportedly procured by the Ministry of Finance and Planning to boost agricultural productivity across the country.

The total cost of the machinery has not been disclosed, but the Massey Ferguson 375 40 HP to 99 HP Tractors ranges in price from as low as $11,612 to $19,899 each, according to Tractor House’s market leading data.

Speaking at the handover event on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Hussein Abdelbagi Akol emphasised the need for farmers to be serious and committed this season.

Abdelbagi expressed hope that the new tractors will kick-start tangible progress in food production and contribute to the country’s economic recovery.

He said they are going to work closely with farmers to increase productivity and secure food supply in the county.

“We want the farmers to be serious and committed so that we can start tangible work this season. And now we are starting with 104 tractors. With these tractors in our hands now,” he told state television SSBC.

“We are going to start to boost the economy of this country. For all the farmers in South Sudan that we are going to start working with them closely, so that we can improve the economy of this country, and we have to increase our productivity and to secure.”

Farmers across the country have consistently raised concerns about conflicts, insufficient government support, particularly in pest control, access to fuel, and lack of a stable market for their produce.

Earlier this month, the Economic Cluster approved SSP 62 billion to support farming activities ahead of the rainy season.

Following the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Lily Albino Akol, directed all state governors and chief administrators to allocate 250,000 hectares of land each for agricultural use.