S. Sudan receives first Vatican Ambassador

South Sudan on Tuesday received first Vatican Ambassador Archbishop Seamus Horgan – months after his appointment on May 14 this year.

He takes over the extended diplomatic role of Pope Francis’ representative to Kenya, Archbishop Bert Van Megen who was assigned to South Sudan on March 19, 2019.

Earlier, Vatican’s Charge De’ Affairs Monsignor Ionut Paul described the appointment as a gift to the people of South Sudan and that this will enhance the closeness of Pope Francis to the people and government.

“The people of South Sudan received it as a gift, and indeed a gift from the Holy Father following his visit.

“You remember last year, he was here for his Apostolic trip and now we have seen many things happening in the Church of South Sudan: The appointment of Cardinal Stephen Ameyu, the creation of the new Diocese of Bentiu, and now we have the first Nuncio in the country.

“It’s a moment of joy, it’s a blessed moment for the first time in the country, we will have the Pope’s Ambassador in Juba to express the closeness of the Holy Father and the Universal Church to the Church of South Sudan and to the government of South Sudan”.

While welcoming the new Nuncio, Juba Auxiliary Bishop Santo Loku Pio said, the appointment and arrival of Archbishop Horgan will boost diplomatic relations between South Sudan and the Holy See.

“All along we have had Nuncios but those Nuncios were residing elsewhere. It will boost the diplomatic relations with the Holy See”, he said.



On his part, new resident Nuncio Seamus Horgan commends the warm welcome to Juba.

He said that South Sudan has a very special place in Pope Francis’ heart, justifying why he has been sent as his resident representative.

“This is a welcome too for the gesture of the Holy Father Pope Francis in sending his (him) first resident Nuncio to South Sudan.

“You know that when the Pope came here last year, you remember he said, that South Sudan has a very special place in his heart and so, I think he wants to send a resident representative so that his presence will be here in a mutual manner.” he said



Archbishop Horgan’s first diplomatic assignment began as an attaché and subsequently secretary of the apostolic nunciature to Uganda, between 2005 and 2008, when he was appointed secretary of the apostolic nunciature to Switzerland.

Horgan was appointed secretary before becoming a counsellor to the apostolic nunciature to the Philippines in 2012 when he returnedto Rome two years later following his appointment as a staff in the Section for Relations with States.

He was appointed first counsellor to the apostolic nunciature to the United States in 2020.

Horgan also served as a Chaplain of His Holiness by Pope Benedict XVI in 2008 and a Prelate of Honour of His Holiness by Pope Francis in 2019.

In addition to his native English, he speaks French and Italian, and has a working knowledge of German.

Horgan was appointed apostolic nuncio to South Sudan by Pope Francis on 14 May 2024 as the first nuncio to reside in South Sudan.

