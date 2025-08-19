19th August 2025

U.S. diplomat criticizes South Sudan leaders over stalled peace deal

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 17 minutes ago

Ambassador Dorothy Shea , the Acting U.S. Representative to the United Nations - Photo credit: AP News

The Acting U.S. Representative to the United Nations has strongly criticized South Sudan’s leaders for failing to unify the armed forces, misusing public funds, restricting civic freedoms, and continuing to use violence to gain or stay in power.

Ambassador Dorothy Shea made the remarks while addressing the UN Security Council in New York on Monday.

She said it is “deeply disappointing” that the transitional government has not delivered the peace and stability that the people of South Sudan deserve.

According to Shea, the recent actions of the country’s leaders suggest a de facto abandonment of the 2018 peace agreement, which formed the basis for the transitional government.

She said the South Sudanese people remain stuck in a cycle of conflict, dire humanitarian need, and exclusion from decision-making due to a lack of political will from their leaders to change a system that keeps them in power.

She added that humanitarian work by the international community continues to face serious challenges caused by recent conflicts, long-term violence against aid workers, and corruption.

“It is deeply disappointing that the transitional government of South Sudan has yet to deliver the peace and stability the people of South Sudan deserve,” she said.

“Despite significant international efforts to support South Sudan’s post-conflict recovery, stabilization, and reconstruction, South Sudan’s leaders have failed to demonstrate the political will to meet their commitments under that agreement, including those related to integrating the armed forces, using public revenue transparently and appropriately, creating civic space, and renouncing violence as a tool for political competition,” she further said.

Ambassador Shea called on all parties in South Sudan to end hostilities, release all political prisoners held without cause, and return to peaceful dialogue.

She also urged the transitional government to work in good faith with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan to allow the mission to carry out its mandate without interference.

