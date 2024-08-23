Govt-hired companies should account for undelivered projects -official

The First Deputy Speaker of the national parliament has called for accountability of companies that received government funds but failed to deliver services.

Oyet Nathaniel sounded the call while making remarks at the closure of State Ministers of Finance workshop in Juba this morning.

Oyet alleged that companies given government contracts have failed deliver.

“Any company that has taken government contracts, and has not delivered, we need a record of you (them) taking government money and did not provide the services.”

He stressed the need for the parliament to obtain records of the unnamed companies and hold them accountable.

“The government must follow you (alleged companies) so that you (finance officials) get back the money. It is a debt. You (companies) owe the government debt, you (companies) owe the people of South Sudan debt and I know there are many companies,” he said.

The lawmaker says this will ensure public resources are used effectively for the benefit the people of South Sudan.

Mr Oyet urged finance ministers at state and national levels to be transparent is giving contracts by ensuring the processes are vetted by their respective legislators.

“I know there are those as far as the Dura saga. How do we (government) recover because some people ate the money, you have to be radicals. You have to be transparent, you have to plan, and you have to know sources of revenue sources of income.”

“You must know what you have, and if you don’t have enough you must go out to look for a loan, and as said before loans, it must be procured transparently through the parliament even at the state level,” he added.



In 2023, Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index ranked South Sudan ranked 177th among the 180 corrupt countries in the world.

Oyet’s statement reflects the growing concerns about corruption, misuse of public funds, and inefficiency in the financial management of country.