Govt hasn’t yet released $76million flood budget -Minister Albino

Humanitarian and Disaster Management Minister says the over 70-million-US-dollar budget that the cabinet approved last month for emergency floods preparedness and response across the country has not been released.

The cabinet approved the budget after Minister Albino Akol Atak presented a memo, forecasting flooding in different parts of the country.

The budget plan was to equip the country’s ability to prepare and respond to the anticipated humanitarian catastrophe.

According to Atak, the ministry is in the process of receiving the approved budget meant for flood early warning, mitigation and response plans.

“The government of South Sudan approved equivalent in the local currency of 76 million US dollar and it is now in the current budget.

“We have not yet received (the cash), but we are in the process of receiving the money meant for early warning, mitigation and the respond plan,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Atak has commended humanitarian partners for their continued humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in some parts of the country.

“I want to really pass regards and appreciation to all the humanitarian family in the Republic of South Sudan.

“Our partners are doing very wonderful job, they are trying all their best to support the vulnerability of people of South Sudan, and this is why you can see us moving together, planning together, thinking together, and responding together.

He acknowledged the efforts of UN agencies, national and international None-Governmental Organizations in the humanitarian intervention.

“They cannot do anything without us knowing, we also do the same. So, we are on one page in all the crisis that we have,” he added.