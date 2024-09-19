Govt challenged to demonstrate how extension would progress

The Embassy of the United Kingdom in Juba has urged the unity government to demonstrate how 24-month proposed extension would progress from what it failed to deliver in the past years.

Last Friday, the office of the president reached a consensus to postpone elections which were initially scheduled for December 22nd 2024 to December 22nd 2026.

Yesterday, the Troika nations and the R-JMEC deliberated debated on the credibility of the extensions.

The peace monitoring body voted to extend the term of the transitional period until December 2026 during its 3rd extraordinary meeting held at Beijing Hotel Juba.

However, the UK ambassador, declared his country’s decision to abstain from voting for the extension.

Guy Warrington said his decision followed deep disappointment in the failure of the Transitional Government to implement what it has promised when it first extended that agreement in 2020.

“The promises the R-ARCSS represents to the people of South Sudan, and the conditions it sets out to meet that promise, are crucial to achieve the peace and stability this country needs.

He adds that the R-TGONU collectively own this decision in full and will be accountable to the people of South Sudan who, survey after survey, demonstrates they wanted elections.

” Our vote is intended to register our deep disappointment in the failure of the Transitional Government to implement what it has promised when it first extended that agreement in 2020.”

The ambassador called for the engage all parties to build on the Tumaini process, and demonstrate how this proposed extension would progress.

“There is a need to engage all parties, including the non-signatories, to build on the Tumaini process, and to demonstrate how this proposed extension would progress what in the last years we have failed to deliver.”