Ex-Petroleum Chief welcomes dismissal, urges action on key challenges for his successor

The former Director General of the Petroleum Authority at the Ministry of Petroleum welcomed his dismissal by the President, highlighting critical challenges for his successor.

Following his dismissal by President Kiir, Eng. Deng Lual Wol expressed gratitude for his tenure as Director General of the Petroleum Exploration and Production Authority.

On Wednesday, September 18, Kiir appointed Eng. Kon John Akot, the new Director General and Zachariah Kojo Agula as the Technical Advisor to the Petroleum Ministry.

In a letter obtained by Eye Radio, Deng reflected on his role, stating, “It was an honour and a privilege to contribute to the development of South Sudan’s petroleum sector. Serving my country in this capacity will always be a highlight of my career.”

As he transitioned from this role, Deng pointed out two urgent issues needing the new leadership’s attention.

This includes the operational shutdown of Blocks 3 and 7 due to the Sudan crisis, which has severely impacted oil exports, and the departure of PETRONAS, a significant international partner, raising concerns over foreign investment.

Deng emphasized the necessity for the new Director General to engage with stakeholders to address these challenges.

He expressed confidence in the potential for positive developments in South Sudan’s petroleum industry.

He wished Eng. Akot success in his new role.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Jonglei Governor bans sale of alcohol and harmful drugs Previous Post