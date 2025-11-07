7th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Governance | News | Politics   |   Governor Mujung suspends three senior officials over alleged corrupt land deal

Governor Mujung suspends three senior officials over alleged corrupt land deal

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 14 hours ago

Central Equatoria State Governor Rabi Mujung - Photo credit: CESPU

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, has suspended three senior officials, including two advisors, over alleged corruption related to the sale of government assets.

In separate orders seen by Eye Radio, Governor Mujung suspended Angelo Daya Lodu, Advisor on Peace and Security, Taban Clement Oliver, the State Deputy Secretary General, and Ugo Aurelius Chichim, the Technical Advisor for Communication and Public Affairs in the Ministry of Information and Communication.

According to the decree, the officials are accused of involvement in the alleged illegal sale of government Plot No.7 in Hai Malakal residential area in Juba City.

Governor Mujung also lifted the immunity of the suspended officials and formed an investigation committee to probe the alleged illegal disposal of the land.

The committee has been tasked with interrogating the implicated officials, verifying ownership documents, and establishing any procedural violations.

It is also mandated to identify those who authorized the transaction and submit its findings within seven working days, starting Monday, 10 November 2025.

Popular Stories
Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua 1

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua

Published November 4, 2025

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle 2

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

Published November 3, 2025

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 3

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning 4

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning

Published November 3, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 5

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published 6 hours ago

Boosting Prosperity: Inkomoko & SDC launch major S. Sudan financial inclusion initiative

Published 7 hours ago

Gov’t to establish South Sudan National Water Institute

Published 8 hours ago

17 or 18? Court orders age verification of suspect in Gumbo-Sherikat sexual assault case

Published 9 hours ago

“We fear God, women can fix S. Sudan economy” — says Lakes activist

Published 10 hours ago

South Sudan dismisses claims of SOFA violations against UNISFA in Abyei

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.