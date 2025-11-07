Governor Mujung suspends three senior officials over alleged corrupt land deal

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, has suspended three senior officials, including two advisors, over alleged corruption related to the sale of government assets.

In separate orders seen by Eye Radio, Governor Mujung suspended Angelo Daya Lodu, Advisor on Peace and Security, Taban Clement Oliver, the State Deputy Secretary General, and Ugo Aurelius Chichim, the Technical Advisor for Communication and Public Affairs in the Ministry of Information and Communication.

According to the decree, the officials are accused of involvement in the alleged illegal sale of government Plot No.7 in Hai Malakal residential area in Juba City.

Governor Mujung also lifted the immunity of the suspended officials and formed an investigation committee to probe the alleged illegal disposal of the land.

The committee has been tasked with interrogating the implicated officials, verifying ownership documents, and establishing any procedural violations.

It is also mandated to identify those who authorized the transaction and submit its findings within seven working days, starting Monday, 10 November 2025.

