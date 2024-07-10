Governor Futuyo declares ‘marginalized’ Nadiangere sub-county

Western Equatoria State governor Alfred Futuyo Karaba has declared Nadiangere Payam as sub county, citing Yambio County Headquarters does not deliver services to the area.

According to the press secretary, another reason that the Payam is far from the county headquarters.

“The order was for the independence of Nadiangere Payam because he[governor] found out that the Payam is far from Yambio town and lacked service delivery. Yambio county does not offer services to that particular Payam,” said Digi.



Alex Digi says Nadiangere Payam will be reporting its affairs directly to the state authority.

“So he [governor] declared the Payam to be independent which will be reporting directly to the state authority,” he added.



Governor Futuyo made the declaration on the celebrations of South Sudan’s 13th Independence Anniversary on Tuesday.

