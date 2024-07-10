CES Commerce boss sued over alleged defamatory remarks

Central Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Robert Pitya has been arrested for allegedly defaming a company providing services to Juba City Council.

That’s according to Stephen Wani, the Chairperson of Juba City Chamber of Commerce.

He told Eye Radio that Pitiya was arrested on Tuesday after the company call statesman sued him for taking to social media to criticize its work.

But the details surrounding the allegations have not been provided.

However, the Robert Pitiya reportedly wrote that the company was overcharging of the citizens in garbage collection fees.

In a response, the company through its spokesperson said that: “We are only providing digital means of collection and technical support. If there’s anything related to overcharging of the citizens, it’s the city council to be questioned.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the Chairperson of the Juba City Chamber of Commerce Stephen Wani, confirmed the arrest of Pitiya over the accusation.

“We visited him, and we found that the case was opened by Statement Solution Company represented by Meen Gabriel who accused him of his statement against the company.

“That his statement is tarnishing the image of the company that is why he was arrested. The warrant of arrest was issued from Malakia police station.

“He was supposed to be taken to the Malakia police station so that the normal procedures takes place. Unfortunately, he slept the CID Headquarters of Central Equatoria Police. He said that Pitiya was insulting them and abusing them on social media.”

When asked to clarify on the matter, the Head of Public Relations at Statesman Company, Meen Gabriel Chol said, Robert Pitya alleged that the company was involved in garbage revenue collection for the city council.

“This guy is called Robert Pitiya, he defamed our company on the SPLM Regional Forum of Greater Equatoria,” he said

Gabriel denies Pitiya’s claim, saying they asked him to withdraw the statement but he continued with his defamatory statement against the company.

“So, I told him to withdraw the statement, but he continued with the defamation which is why I opened the case. I’m responsible for the company concerning its image. So, I arrested him and that is the legal procedure.”

