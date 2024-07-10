Futuyo: Independence enriches elites, while citizens and soldiers suffer

The Governor of Western Equatoria State lamented that since independence, politicians have been the sole beneficiaries of the fruits of liberation, while soldiers and citizens continued to suffer.

General Alfred Futuyo spoke during the celebration of South Sudan’s Independence Day in Yambio, the state capital.

He pointed out that even after 13 years of South Sudan’s independence, soldiers are still suffering greatly.

These politicians, according to him, were living abroad in countries like Kenya, the USA, Australia, and others.

“We have neglected our army since South Sudan gained independence. They have no budget; instead, we’ve diverted their funds into our own pockets,” Governor Futuyo lamented.

“Those with budgets are the ministers, governors, president, and vice presidents—all enjoying money and allowances while the majority of our people remain poor.

“Two groups fought for South Sudan’s liberation: the soldiers in the frontline and the politicians who lived in Nairobi, Canada, and Australia,” he explained.

“But when we gained independence, those politicians stuffed their bags with money, leaving the soldiers to guard their homes.

“For 13 years since independence, soldiers haven’t seen any of that money, while politicians reap the benefits.”

The governor called for attention to be given to the soldiers who had not received their salaries for several months.

He pointed out that the police force has sources of income from traffic police, firefighting units, and prisons, describing these units as revenue-generating.

In contrast, he added, the army does not have a fixed source of income and relies on the government for its expenditures.

“The police have complaint books and the authority to make arrests. Traffic police collect fines from drivers. Prisons utilize inmates in agriculture to generate revenue. Even the fire department has its funding. However, the army lacks a sustainable source of income,” he emphasized.

“We need to identify how the army will sustain itself. There are talks of numerous checkpoints on roads. But how will the army sustain itself? They wear uniforms, but they need to eat,” he questioned.

“If it were up to me, I would establish a checkpoint every three kilometres. When you recruit and arm someone without providing pay, they will seek ways to survive, as mentioned before.”

General Alfred claimed that three-quarters of the current government ministers are former members of the National Congress Party, which ruled Sudan for 30 years.

