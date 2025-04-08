Gogrial East, West record 946 cholera cases, 29 deaths in 2 months

WARRAP STATE, (Eye Radio) – Gogrial East and West counties in Warrap State have recorded a cumulative 946 cholera cases and 29 deaths since February 2025, with at least 187 patients currently being treated in local health centers, a health official said.

Warrap Health Minister James Madhel stated that Gogrial West County alone has recorded 926 cases, with 25 deaths. He added that 176 patients are currently being treated in Gogrial West while 750 have recovered.

Meanwhile, Gogrial East has reported 22 cases with four related fatalities and 11 still undergoing treatment.

“We have 946 cases in Gogrial West. The number of deaths is 25, and there are 176 people admitted, with 750 recoveries. In Gogrial East, there have been 22 cases and 4 deaths, with 11 people currently under treatment,” he said.

“The total number of cases from February to yesterday is 926. That is the accurate data, and I am glad that you have contacted the right source.”

Madhel expressed hope that the number of cases would decrease in the next two weeks, citing the availability of oral vaccines in Gogrial West, where cases are rising sharply each day.

The National Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) have launched an intervention in the cholera outbreak in Warrap by setting up cholera response centers to administer vaccines and sensitize residents on hygiene and sanitation.

South Sudan first declared a cholera outbreak in October 2024 and has since registered over 40,000 cases and nearly 800 deaths, as health authorities grapple with the situation, five months on.

At least two million cholera vaccines were donated to the country by global health agencies as part of international efforts to control the spread of the disease.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Unknown disease kills 32 cows in Melut County Previous Post