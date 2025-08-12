Renk establishes new Land Authority Council to regulate development

Renk, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) – Authorities in Renk County, Upper Nile State, have established a new Land Authority Council to bring order to land planning and demarcation.

According to County Commissioner Diing Deng Lueth, the council’s main role is “to coordinate between society and the government in the process of planning and organizing land in cities.”

He explained that the six-member council is a “governmental body formed by the state governor” and includes a “representative of women, civil society, and the native administration.”

Speaking to Eye Radio, Commissioner Lueth criticized the current practices that have led to inconsistent urban development.

“Land has become a source of wealth and riches, and you find that every three months they carry out the process of planning a thousand or two thousand new plots of land,” he said.

He added that this has “distorted the view of the city” and created a disjointed layout where plots are sold and left undeveloped.

The commissioner, who chairs the council at the county level, stressed the need for a more consistent approach to development.

He stated that the council will work to ensure an orderly city layout and resolve minor land disputes. A similar council will be headed by the governor at the state level to ensure consistent policy.

