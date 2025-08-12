12th August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Renk establishes new Land Authority Council to regulate development

Renk establishes new Land Authority Council to regulate development

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 8 hours ago

Newly pointed members of the Renk County Land Authority Council - Courtesy

Renk, Upper Nile State (Eye Radio) – Authorities in Renk County, Upper Nile State, have established a new Land Authority Council to bring order to land planning and demarcation.

According to County Commissioner Diing Deng Lueth, the council’s main role is “to coordinate between society and the government in the process of planning and organizing land in cities.”

He explained that the six-member council is a “governmental body formed by the state governor” and includes a “representative of women, civil society, and the native administration.”

Speaking to Eye Radio, Commissioner Lueth criticized the current practices that have led to inconsistent urban development.

“Land has become a source of wealth and riches, and you find that every three months they carry out the process of planning a thousand or two thousand new plots of land,” he said.

He added that this has “distorted the view of the city” and created a disjointed layout where plots are sold and left undeveloped.

The commissioner, who chairs the council at the county level, stressed the need for a more consistent approach to development.

He stated that the council will work to ensure an orderly city layout and resolve minor land disputes. A similar council will be headed by the governor at the state level to ensure consistent policy.

Popular Stories
Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced 1

Senior four exam results delayed, new release date announced

Published August 6, 2025

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle 2

Juba Intl. Airport manager removed in internal resuffle

Published August 6, 2025

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection 3

Speaker: Higher education minister admits mistake in Indian scholarship selection

Published August 6, 2025

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference 4

MPs debate Speaker Kumba’s title after “Ms.” reference

Published August 7, 2025

Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders 5

Civil Society urges AU to intervene on detentions of Machar and other leaders

Published August 11, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Embrace vocational work, entrepreneurship – activists tell youth

Published 5 hours ago

Gov’t urged to ratify African Youth Charter

Published 5 hours ago

AU Peace and Security Council calls for permanent ceasefire and protection of civilians

Published 6 hours ago

One dead, four injured in road accident in Western Equatoria State

Published 6 hours ago

Gov’t rolls out second phase of malaria vaccination drive in 52 counties

Published 7 hours ago

President Yoweri Museveni in Cairo for three-day state visit

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.