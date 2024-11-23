Gen. Akol Koor relocated to Jebel, no longer under house detention – Gen Lul

The army spokesperson confirmed that Gen. Akol Koor, former Director-General of the National Security Internal Bureau, has been relocated to his home in the Jebel residential area and is no longer under house detention.



In a press briefing on Friday, November 22, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang stated that two weeks ago, a written order was delivered to the former spy chief, informing him that his movements were being restricted.

According to an SSPDF spokesperson, the first step taken was the deployment of additional forces around his residence, followed by downsizing the forces he had when he was still the Director-General of the NSS and Governor of Warrap.

However, on Thursday, November 21, heavy gunfire erupted at the residence of Gen Akol in the Tongpiny area following a confrontation between SSPDF soldiers assigned to guard his home and those attempting to relocate him from Tongpiny to his Jebel residence.

Gen. Lul says this occurred after a third SSPDF force, accompanied by two generals, was dispatched to his residence in Tongpiny with orders to relocate him to his home in the Jebel area.

On Friday, November 22, an urgent security meeting was convened by President Salva Kiir, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the SSPDF and Supreme Commander of all the organized forces.

The army spokesperson stated that the meeting was held under his leadership and was attended by key officials, including the Chief of Defence Forces, the Inspector General of Police, the new Director General of National Security, and our Chief of Military Intelligence.

Gen Lul says the meeting was very successful and the resolutions that were reached are important and positive for the security situation.

He stated that the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Santino, took the lead and, according to Lul, engaged Gen. Akol for the second time, urging him to comply with the Commander-in-Chief’s order to relocate to his second residence in Jebel.

“The good news is that Gen Akol Koor accepted to relocate to his second residence in Jabel with his wife, one bodyguard, and a cook, and a senior officer will be assigned to him to liaise and oversee his protection,” he said.

Gen. Lul pointed out that Gen. Akol is no longer under house arrest at his new location; however, he will be provided with additional security, with forces deployed from Bilpam to protect him.

“To keep at bay any opportunists and spoilers. He is going to be provided with additional protection by the SPDF. He is not under house detention, he is just relocating to his residence,” Gen Lul said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Four killed in Juba clashes, including two civilians run over by APC Previous Post