23rd November 2024
Four killed in Juba clashes, including two civilians run over by APC

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 8 hours ago

File Photo: An Armored Personnel Carrier similar to the one involved in the incident that ran over two civilians during the SSPDF clashes at residence of Gen Akol Koor in Tongpiny, Juba, on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Courtesy.

Army Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai Koang confirmed that four people were killed during Thursday’s sporadic fighting in Juba, including two soldiers and two civilians, both of whom were run over by an armoured personnel carrier.

In a press briefing on Friday, November 22, Gen. Lul reported that two other civilians—a lawyer and a student from the University of Juba—sustained injuries during clashes involving SSPDF soldiers at the residence of Gen. Akol Koor in the Tongpiny area.

According to an army spokesperson, the clash was triggered when Gen. Akol was ordered to relocate to his residence in Jebel, which led to confrontations between his bodyguards and soldiers from the Tiger Division assigned to protect his residence.

“We have registered four fatalities. We have lost two servicemen, one was from the security forces that were inside the compound, and the other one from the ones outside of the fence,” Gen Lul said.

“We registered two civilian casualties; two civilians were crushed to death by our armoured personnel carriers. We registered two civilians shot and wounded in the crossfire. I was told one is a student at the University of Juba and the second one was a lawyer, all of who are in stable condition,” he added.

“We were able to retrieve the dead, take them to the mortuary and the wounded to the hospital. So as we speak, it is back to business as usual.”

