Four die of hunger while fleeing violence in WES

At least four internally displaced persons (IDPs) died of hunger while fleeing violence in Tambura County in recent months, authorities in Western Equatoria State have confirmed.

The victims—two children, an elderly man, and a woman—were part of a group of 63 IDPs who trekked through the forest for nearly five months from Nadiangere Payam to seek safety in Ibba and Yambio.

Survivors said they fled their homes in February after clashes erupted between government forces and SPLA-IO fighters.

Lacking food, shelter, and basic supplies, the group survived on wild fruits and honey throughout their journey.

“We ran when the fighting started. We had some food, but it ran out. We’ve been in the bush for months. Two children and two elderly people died from hunger along the way,” recounted one male IDP.

A female survivor added: “We suffered from hunger. We walked for days with no shelter, no utensils, no hoes. Hunger killed two elders and two children. We are now pleading for help.”

Ibba County Commissioner Wilson Tetela expressed grave concern over the situation and called for urgent humanitarian intervention.

“These are children, women, and elderly people with no energy. If we leave them like this for a month, more will die. As a government, we don’t want to lose our people. We’re appealing to partners and the state government to intervene urgently,” Tetela told Eye Radio.

Tetela noted that the IDPs who reached Madebe Payam are in dire need of food, tents, and farming tools—particularly as the rainy season continues.

Meanwhile, the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in Yambio reported that 153 households, totaling 676 individuals, have arrived in Yambio and Madebe.

According to RRC official Francisco Francis Akim, only two temporary toilets have been constructed, and many IDPs remain unregistered.

Others are sheltering in Lii Rangu and Tambura County, where 283 displaced persons have so far been recorded.

Both government officials and affected families are urgently appealing to humanitarian agencies for food, non-food items, and shelter materials to save lives and alleviate suffering.

