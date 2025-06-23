23rd June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Four die of hunger while fleeing violence in WES

Four die of hunger while fleeing violence in WES

Author: Jackson Gaaniko | Published: 12 minutes ago

The IDPs were mainly women, children and the elderly|By Jackson Gaaniko

At least four internally displaced persons (IDPs) died of hunger while fleeing violence in Tambura County in recent months, authorities in Western Equatoria State have confirmed.

The victims—two children, an elderly man, and a woman—were part of a group of 63 IDPs who trekked through the forest for nearly five months from Nadiangere Payam to seek safety in Ibba and Yambio.

Survivors said they fled their homes in February after clashes erupted between government forces and SPLA-IO fighters.

Lacking food, shelter, and basic supplies, the group survived on wild fruits and honey throughout their journey.

“We ran when the fighting started. We had some food, but it ran out. We’ve been in the bush for months. Two children and two elderly people died from hunger along the way,” recounted one male IDP.

A female survivor added: “We suffered from hunger. We walked for days with no shelter, no utensils, no hoes. Hunger killed two elders and two children. We are now pleading for help.”

Ibba County Commissioner Wilson Tetela expressed grave concern over the situation and called for urgent humanitarian intervention.

“These are children, women, and elderly people with no energy. If we leave them like this for a month, more will die. As a government, we don’t want to lose our people. We’re appealing to partners and the state government to intervene urgently,” Tetela told Eye Radio.

Tetela noted that the IDPs who reached Madebe Payam are in dire need of food, tents, and farming tools—particularly as the rainy season continues.

Meanwhile, the Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) in Yambio reported that 153 households, totaling 676 individuals, have arrived in Yambio and Madebe.

According to RRC official Francisco Francis Akim, only two temporary toilets have been constructed, and many IDPs remain unregistered.

Others are sheltering in Lii Rangu and Tambura County, where 283 displaced persons have so far been recorded.

Both government officials and affected families are urgently appealing to humanitarian agencies for food, non-food items, and shelter materials to save lives and alleviate suffering.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan 1

Qatar National Bank asks US court to enforce $1 billion against South Sudan

Published June 17, 2025

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities 2

AU Security Council calls for Machar’s release, end to hostilities

Published June 19, 2025

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor 3

Kiir fires Jadalla, appoints Gen. Rabi as CES governor

Published June 16, 2025

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban 4

South Sudan among 36 nations at risk of partial or full US entry ban

Published June 16, 2025

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba 5

Police officer shot dead at home in Juba

Published June 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Four die of hunger while fleeing violence in WES

Published 12 minutes ago

Malakal diocese provides food relief to struggling IDPs in Panyikang County

Published 21 minutes ago

Musician Nicky Prince: Refugees return but can’t stay without security

Published 32 minutes ago

CES government begins allocation of 1,800 km² land in Rajaf Payam

Published 2 hours ago

11 female officers graduate in Lakes driver training initiative

Published 2 hours ago

MSF condemns attack, looting of Morobo hospital

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.