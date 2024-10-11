Foreign Minister Goc urges Finland to invest in S. Sudan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has called on the Governments of Finland and Scandinavian countries to open foreign investment opportunities mostly in South Sudan’s natural resources.

Scandinavian countries refer to Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

Minister Ramadan Mohammed Abdallah Goc expressed the country’s desire to attract foreign investment in sectors like oil, mining, agriculture, and water resources during a meeting a church delegation for Finland in Juba on Thursday.

The Finnish delegation was led by Reverent. Dr. Tapio Luoma who is Archbishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland.

According to a post on the official page of South Sudan Foreign Affairs Ministry, Minister Goc acknowledged the Scandinavian countries for their expertise in sustainable development, clean technology, and governance.

He reportedly said these developed countries could help South Sudan improve its resource management, infrastructure, and energy production that is environmentally friendly.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Multilateral Relations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador. Deng Deng Nhial said the delegation would meet senior government officials and Church leaders to address issues of national importance.

In a media statement, Rev. Dr. Tapio Luoma, Archbishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland, revealed that the purpose of their visit is to assess the impacts of Finland Church Aid projects in South Sudan.

The archbishop reportedly reaffirmed his strong desire to support the government in addressing some challenges of the country.

He stressed the need for good working relations between the government and religious and traditional Leaders to promote peace in South Sudan.

