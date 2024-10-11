11th October 2024
You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | Regional   |   Cabinet approves East African Treaty Bill 2024 for parliamentary review

Cabinet approves East African Treaty Bill 2024 for parliamentary review

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 38 mins ago

EAC flag. (EAC)

The National Cabinet on Friday approved the East African Treaty Bill 2024, sending it to the National Parliament for deliberation.

This came after the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs presented the bill in the Council of Ministers’ regular meeting on Friday 11th October 2024.

The East African Treaty Bill 2024 aims to formalize the establishment of the East African Community within the country.

Deputy Information Minister Jacob Korok stated that the treaty would enhance the free trade movement, benefiting the South Sudanese people.

He also emphasized that the treaty aims to align South Sudan’s laws with those of the East African Community.

“Today, the Council of Ministers listened to three presentations, number 1 from Hon. Justice Ruben Madol minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs submitted the East African Treaty bill 2024,” Hon. Korok stated.

“The purpose of this bill is to domesticate the treaty establishing the East African Community and its protocols in the national laws in the Republic of South Sudan and to give the treaty the force of law to be an integral part of the laws of South Sudan,” he said.

“This treaty will benefit us in many ways in terms of trade and the community will embark on free movement,” he added.

In September 2024, Dr Anna Itto, a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly, urged the South Sudanese government to domesticate the EAC treaty.

She emphasized that doing so would protect traders from regional trade barriers.

Additionally, Dr Itto highlighted the importance of enabling South Sudanese traders to export goods freely across borders, thereby fostering economic growth and integration within the East African Community.

11th October 2024

