Pharmacist urges software to track medication dispensing in South Sudan

A health provider has proposed the development of software to regulate how patients access medications, highlighting the risks posed by South Sudanese individuals visiting multiple drug stores.



Abul Manyuon Mayen, a practising pharmacist specializing in medication usage and administration in Australia stressed that a detailed dispensing history would help identify patients misusing drugs, particularly codeine.

Abul suggests implementing a monitoring tool to control the quantity of medication dispensed to patients.

“One of the ways pharmacists can monitor drug abuse is through a software system that tracks medication given to each patient, including dates,” she explained during an interview with Eye Radio.

She pointed out the current lack of dispensing history in South Sudan, where patients can easily move from one pharmacy to another without any record.

“Right now, we’re often not providing adequate information, even for those who are prescribed medication,” she stated.

Abul stressed the urgent need for pharmacists and regulatory bodies to establish a software system that tracks medication history.

This data would not only assist healthcare professionals in identifying potential abuse but also facilitate better patient care.

“This software would be beneficial for doctors to determine if someone is misusing medication and allow them to adjust prescriptions accordingly,” she added.

The proposal comes amid challenges in the healthcare system, where foreign aid and a shortage of local pharmacies result in insufficient drugs at many health facilities, prompting patients to seek medications from various sources during emergencies.

