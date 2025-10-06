Foreign forensic report rejected as court admits death certificates, autopsy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Special Court admitted an autopsy report and death certificates in the Nasir incident trial on Monday, but rejected a digital forensic analysis due to a lack of legal basis and authorization.

During the session, the prosecution submitted several exhibits, including an autopsy report for the late David Majur Dak, dated March 10, 2025, and signed by Dr. Akram.

Labeled as Prosecution Exhibit No. 5, the report was admitted without objection from the defense.

The court also reviewed Prosecution Exhibit No. 7, which included death certificates for 256 SSPDF soldiers reportedly killed in Nasir.

The defense objected, arguing that the documents lacked critical details such as names, deployment orders, and evidence placing the deceased in Nasir at the time of the incident.

Despite these objections, the court accepted the exhibit.

Another submission, Prosecution Exhibit No. 8, was a military report from the SSPDF command in Nasir detailing the formation of an investigation committee into the incident.

The defense raised concerns over certain sections, particularly references to a Presidential decree on the integration of Agwelek forces into the SSPDF and a letter allegedly signed by the SPLM-IO.

However, the court declined to admit Prosecution Exhibit No. 9, which consisted of a digital forensic report prepared in South Africa and a series of points related to the case.

The defense challenged the document’s admissibility, citing the lack of a legal cooperation agreement between South Sudan and South Africa, the absence of court authorization for the seizure of electronic devices, and concerns over the authenticity and privacy of the data.

The court ruled that the exhibit would not be admitted unless the author or expert appeared for cross-examination.

Presiding Judge Justice James Alala adjourned the session to Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

