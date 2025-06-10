“My assignment is to bring peace”, says new Warrap governor

The newly appointed governor of Warrap State on Monday said President Salva Kiir has tasked him to restore law and order in the restive region.

“My assignment is to bring peace and harmony in Warrap state. It’s to bring security, to bring development, and overall, some stability so that people of Warrap can engage in productivity,” said governor Bol Wek Agoth.

Bol Wek Agoth was appointed last Thursday, replacing Magok Magok who was relieved of his duty as the governor of Warrap State on the same day.

Governor Agoth said he briefed the President on Monday about his plan to proceed to Warrap promptly and begin his mission.

He said the head-of-state gave him a word of encouragement, implying he will get the support he needed to achieve his plans.

“Having a word of encouragement from the president, I am assured that I will get the support I need. The support I need is to talk to my people of Warrap. Give them the words of our president”

Mr Agok urged the need to reconcile the communities to enable the state confront challenges of climate change, challenges the property.

“If there are issues, we should resolve them and get reconciled so that we deal with the challenges of climate change and challenges of the poverty.”

Over the weekend, the SSPDF deployed forces to Warrap to implement President Salva Kiir’s six-moth state of emergency there, and neighboring Mayom County of Unity State.

The state of emergency followed series of inter-communal violence which claims dozens of lives in recent weeks.

