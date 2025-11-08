Finance committee chair criticizes continued delay of national budget

The Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance and Planning has raised concerns over the continued delay in presenting the national budget to parliament.

Michael Ayuen, the Chairperson of the Committee, said the budget bill is expected to be submitted to the National Legislature for approval before the start of the fiscal year in July.

Ayuen said lawmakers have summoned several finance ministers to present the budget or brief the House on the reasons for the delay, but none have complied.

He added that successive ministers have failed to table the national budget before parliament.

According to Ayuen, the committee is now waiting for the newly appointed Minister of Finance to fully assume office so that lawmakers can get answers regarding the delay.

“Parliament cannot pass a budget that has not been presented to it. Until now, we have not received any budget from the Executive. Motions have been raised by members of Parliament to summon the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Central Bank, but they have not appeared,” he said speaking on Eye Radio’s Sundown Program yesterday (Oct. 7, 2025).

Ayuen said the absence of a budget means the government cannot provide solutions to the country’s key challenges, including health, security, and food insecurity.

“The absence of a budget means there are no solutions to the problems facing the people, including health, security, and food insecurity. Delaying the budget means the government is not ready to address the urgent issues affecting the people of South Sudan,” he said.

