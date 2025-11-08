8th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Sports   |   Football Federation sacks Victor Lual as Secretary General

Football Federation sacks Victor Lual as Secretary General

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 4 hours ago

Victor Lual has been fired as Secretary General of South Sudan Footbal Federation - courtesy photo

The South Sudan Football Federation has fired its Secretary General, Victor Lawrence Lual, following a leadership meeting chaired by President Francis Amin, an official has confirmed.

Adau Leek Mawut, the Federation’s spokesperson, confirmed the dismissal but declined to disclose the reason for Lual’s removal.

Adau also announced that Baak Athian Baak has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the Federation.

“Yes, I understand you want the details of why he was removed, but as I said, we’re not sharing that information yet, so I cannot disclose it now,” she told Eye Radio.

“I can’t comment on that at the moment because the information has not yet been published on our website. There’s no point in disclosing it before it appears on the Federation’s website.

“What I can confirm is that Maulana Baak Athian Baak has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the Federation. You will get all the details once they are published on the website,” she added.

The outgoing Secretary General had served under the former leadership of the Federation. He was reappointed by Francis Amin after his election as President of the South Sudan Football Federation in August this year.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua 1

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua

Published November 4, 2025

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle 2

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

Published November 3, 2025

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 3

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 4

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning 5

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning

Published November 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Football Federation sacks Victor Lual as Secretary General

Published 4 hours ago

Finance committee chair criticizes continued delay of national budget

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan asks Kenya to cut container deposit fees at Mombasa Port

Published 7 hours ago

Mining ministry tightens gold trade rules, limits export to licensed firms only

Published 9 hours ago

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

Boosting Prosperity: Inkomoko & SDC launch major S. Sudan financial inclusion initiative

Published November 7, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.