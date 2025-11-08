Football Federation sacks Victor Lual as Secretary General

The South Sudan Football Federation has fired its Secretary General, Victor Lawrence Lual, following a leadership meeting chaired by President Francis Amin, an official has confirmed.

Adau Leek Mawut, the Federation’s spokesperson, confirmed the dismissal but declined to disclose the reason for Lual’s removal.

Adau also announced that Baak Athian Baak has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the Federation.

“Yes, I understand you want the details of why he was removed, but as I said, we’re not sharing that information yet, so I cannot disclose it now,” she told Eye Radio.

“I can’t comment on that at the moment because the information has not yet been published on our website. There’s no point in disclosing it before it appears on the Federation’s website.

“What I can confirm is that Maulana Baak Athian Baak has been appointed as the new Secretary General of the Federation. You will get all the details once they are published on the website,” she added.

The outgoing Secretary General had served under the former leadership of the Federation. He was reappointed by Francis Amin after his election as President of the South Sudan Football Federation in August this year.

