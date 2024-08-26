FDP Secretary-General accuses Gen. Gathoth of false ownership claim

The Federal Democratic Party Secretary-General accused General Gathoth Gakuoth of ‘falsely’ claiming ownership of the party, a claim Gathoth dismissed as baseless.

Changkuoth Bichiok held a press conference in Juba after former Labor Minister General Gathoth Gakuoth declared himself the legitimate chairperson of the Federal Democratic Party.

According to Bichiok, Gabriel Changson Chang is the legitimate Chairperson of the FDP and serves as the Minister of Higher Education under the 2018 peace agreement.

“It has come to the attention of the Federal Democratic Party leadership that Gen. Gathoth Gatkuoth who defected and was dismissed in 2016 together with his delegation after joining the government is calling names (scam faction/fraudulent operation) to currently existing and well-known party led by Hon. Gabriel Changson Chang, the chairperson of which I hon. Changkuoth Bichiok is the Secretary-General,” stated the statement.

“Gen. Gathoth Gatkuoth claimed to be the chairman of the said registered FDP of which its chairman is named Galdong Nyanyek Bichiok and Dr William Ouyan in the PPC list, you can’t see or find the whereabouts of Gen. Gatoth Gatkuoth’s name on the political [arties Council name list.”

For his part, Gen. Gathoth condemned Changkuoth Bichiok’s claim of being the Secretary-General of the FDP as fraudulent at a press conference in Juba, on Monday, August 26, 2024.

In the statement, Gen. Gathoth denounced the FDP faction within the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) as illegal and representing a false entity.

“The so-called FDP within SSOA is illegal and does not represent the true Federal Democratic Party. They should be disqualified immediately and all their activities should be ceased. The legitimate FDP remains under the leadership of Galdong Nyanyiek Bichiok, and any attempt to undermine this leadership will be met with the full weight of the law,” he stated in a statement.

Gen. Gathoth pointed out that the legitimate FDP is led by Galdong Nyanyiek Bichiok and warned that attempts to undermine this leadership would be met with legal action.

