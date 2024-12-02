FDP rejects former SG’s claims, explains expulsion, and reaffirms unity

The Federal Democratic Party (FDP), led by Gabriel Changson Lew Chang, a key member of the SSOA and a signatory to the 2018 peace agreement, has firmly rejected the claims made by former Secretary General Changkuoth Bichiok. In a detailed statement, the party outlined the reasons for his expulsion and reiterated its steadfast commitment to unity.



This development follows a split within the FDP, with a group of dissident politicians, led by Changson Lew Chang, declaring former Secretary General Changkuoth Bichiok as their leader.

In a subsequent press briefing, Changkuoth announced the expulsion of FDP Chairman Gabriel Changson, who had previously removed him from the party in November 2024.

In a press conference on November 30, 2024, the FDP acting Secretary General Gai Duop reaffirmed the party’s commitment to unity and dismissed claims of internal division.

He stated that the FDP has moved to clear up confusion surrounding the expulsion of former Secretary General, Changkuoth Bichiok, who was dismissed due to repeated violations of party rules and misconduct.

Duop explained that the decision to remove Changkuoth was not made lightly but was essential to protect the integrity and unity of the party.

He outlined several actions that led to Changkuoth’s dismissal, including insubordination, gross misconduct, and efforts to undermine party cohesion.

One of the key issues, Duop stated, was Changkuoth’s disregard for directives from the FDP leadership and his failure to follow the party’s code of conduct.

“The former Secretary General violated internal protocols and national legislative assembly procedures, which led to the Speaker of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) formally requesting his replacement,” Duop explained.

This official request came in September 2024 after Changkuoth unilaterally reassigned himself to a specialized committee position, disregarding the power-sharing agreement outlined in the revitalized peace agreement.

Despite an opportunity for dialogue in October 2024, the situation worsened when Changkuoth ignored party resolutions, further damaging his relationship with the FDP leadership.

On November 3, 2024, the FDP National Leadership Council officially expelled Changkuoth for his continued violations of party directives and actions that contributed to division within the party.

Duop emphasized that the expulsion was necessary not only as a disciplinary action but also as a measure to safeguard the unity of the FDP.

“Changkuoth’s actions were damaging to the FDP, and the leadership had no choice but to act decisively,” Duop stated.

Addressing Changkuoth’s claims of continued support from various party States, Duop dismissed these allegations as “baseless.”

He reiterated that the FDP’s leadership in South Sudan and abroad had fully backed the leadership’s decision to expel Changkuoth.

The Acting Secretary General stated that statements from FDP leadership across Lakes, Jonglei, Western Bahr el Ghazal, Greater Equatoria, Upper Nile, the three Administrative Areas, and Chapters in Egypt and Ethiopia underscore the party’s unity and strong support for its leadership.

“FDP stands strong. Our members are united, and we will continue to pursue the party’s goals,” Duop said, referring to Changkuoth’s claims as the “last kicks of a dying horse.”

Duop urged all party members to remain focused on the future of the FDP, despite the recent turmoil.

Finally, he reaffirmed the party’s dedication to a brighter future for South Sudan, emphasizing the FDP’s ongoing commitment to democracy, unity, and progress.

“The leadership of the Federal Democratic Party remains resolute in our mission,” Duop concluded. “We will continue to stand for the values that will bring about a better future for all.”